ECS T10 Prague VCC Vs PSM Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vinohrady and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will contest in Match 28 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 10. Here are our VCC vs PSM live streaming details, VCC vs PSM pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the VCC vs PSM live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

Both teams will look to end the day on a high as this will be their second match of the day. Vinohrady open their today's campaign against Prague CC Kings. The team is currently second on the points table and a win in both matches could take them to the top if other results go in their favour. Speaking about the overall performance Vinohrady have 3 wins and 1 loss from 4 matches so far. They began their campaign with a win over Bohemians and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. They were beaten by Bohemians in the return fixture before winning against Brno Raiders in the next fixture.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers play Bohemian in their first fixture of the day. Currently, the team has registered 1 win and 3 losses so far in the tournament and will look to win both matches and climb the points table. The only win for the team came versus Brno Raiders while losing to Vinohrady CC and twice to Prague CC Kings so far. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

VCC vs PSM pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather the condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. Both teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs PSM live streaming and VCC vs PSM live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the VCC vs PSM live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VCC vs PSM live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VCC vs PSM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

