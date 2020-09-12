ECS T10 Romania BAC Vs CLJ Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Baneasa Cricket Club will take on Cluj Cricket Club in the first match of the ECS T10 Romania 2020 on Saturday, September 12. The match will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County and will commence at 12:30 PM (IST). Here are the BAC vs CLJ live streaming details, information on how to watch BAC vs CLJ live in India and where to catch the BAC vs CLJ live scores.

ECS T10 Romania live streaming: BAC vs CLJ live streaming and preview

The ECS T10 Romania 2020 kicks off on Saturday with Baneasa Cricket Club taking on Cluj Cricket Club in the tournament opener. As this is the first match of the tournament, teams are unaware of the pitch and conditions, which is why the team winning the toss could field first and get acquainted with the conditions. Both teams will like to get going in the competition with a win.

ECS T10 Romania live streaming: BAC vs CLJ live in India and BAC vs CLJ live streaming details

The telecast of BAC vs CLJ live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy BAC vs CLJ live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports or European Cricket's YouTube page. The ECS T10 Romania live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM (IST). For BAC vs CLJ live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Romania live streaming: BAC vs CLJ pitch and weather report

The weather will be pleasant throughout the match which means we have a full match on the cards. The temperature will deviate around 25 degrees Celsius. This is the first match of the tournament so not much is known about the pitch, which is why the team winning the toss would like to field first and get familiar with the surface.

ECS T10 Romania live streaming: BAC vs CLJ live streaming details: BAC squad

Abdul Shakoor, Atif Naqvi, Ijaz Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Waqar Abbasi, Umair Mir, Saad Mohsin, Rashid Mukhtar, Sheraz Gondal, Abhay Malyan, Syed Atif, Zeeshan Mazhar, Adnan Hanif, Samim Ahmad, Hasnain Tawawala, Mihai Rusen, Alex Petrea, Peter Masiah, Supinder Hayer, Peter Danci, Nouman Rana, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Irfan Haider, Haamid Farooqui, Riyas Mohammad.

ECS T10 Romania live streaming: BAC vs CLJ live streaming details: CLJ squad

Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Nishant Shrikant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sohel Shaikh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Gaurav Narad, Ravindra Athapaththu, Rajendra Pisal, Esanka Priyadharshana, Karthigai Ramachandran, Sanjeewa Aluthgedara, Satwik Nadigotla

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET INSTAGRAM