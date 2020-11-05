ECS T10 Rome BCC Vs DSC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bologna Cricket Club will go up against Defentas Sporting Club in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Rome. The BCC vs DSC match will begin at 7:45 pm IST from the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on November 5. Here are the BCC vs DSC live streaming details, how to watch BCC vs DSC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏Some stray cricket balls land in your back garden. WHAT TO DO? What are these strange objects he asked? Signor Alberto Miggiani ended up forming a team in Italy - Introducing VENEZIA CC 🇮🇹https://t.co/jn7n2585XG pic.twitter.com/y01c9rRXYz — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 4, 2020

ECS T10 Rome: BCC vs DSC preview

A new leg of the ECS T10 Rome has begun. After the Group A games ended last night, Group B teams, Bologna Cricket Club, Defentas Sporting Club, Bergamo United Cricket Club and Venezia Cricket Club will go up against each other. They will all be eyeing the two semi-final spots available alongside Group A qualifiers, Royal Parma Cricket Club and Royal Roma Cricket Club.

Bologna Cricket Club are one of the most successful clubs at the youth level in Italy. They will be expected to take this match easily, considering that Defentas Sporting Club have not come in with the best form. However, as the Group A clashes have shown, the shortest format does not depend much on predictions and anything can happen.

Both Defentas and Bologna will be playing two matches on Thursday and will hope to finish the day with four points on the table. Bologna's first game of the day will be against Bergamo United CC, while Defentas CC will play Venetia CC in their first game of the day.

ECS T10 Rome Live in India: BCC vs DSC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC game will not be televised in India. Instead, the BCC vs DSC live streaming will be available from 7:45 pm IST onwards on the FanCode app and website. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will all be available on FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports. BCC vs DSC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket Network website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Rome: BCC vs DSC pitch report and weather forecast

The highest score at the ECS T10 Rome is 151 by Royal Parma against Kingsgrove Milan. The average score at the ground so far has been around 100-110 with a loss of 5-6 wickets. The lowest total so far has been 72 by Padova. The results have tended equally towards chasing and defending. Accuweather predicts no rain for Thursday, so fans can expect the Group B clashes to get off to a smooth start. Humidity is expected to be at 70%.

