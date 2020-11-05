ECS T10 Rome BUCC Vs BCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bergamo United Cricket Club will take on Bologna Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 1:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the BUCC vs BCC live streaming info, how to watch BUCC vs BCC live in India and where to catch the BUCC vs BCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: BUCC vs BCC live streaming info and preview

Both teams are going to face each other for the first time in the tournament and they will look to get off to winning start in the tournament. BUCC have been making quite an impression ever since being founded in 2018. They have already become Italian T20 champions and will be looking to win the T10 competition to leave lasting impression.

BCC is one of the oldest club having being founded in 1986. At youth level, they are the second most successful team and coming into the tournament this young would be looking to make a big impression with seven players under the age of 23 playing in the side. The match is expected to be a hard-fought contest

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings The humidity forecast clocks in at 70% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the batsmen have enjoyed batting on the 22-yard strip despite and would look to continue to do so. Bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

BUCC vs BCC live streaming: BUCC vs BCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BUCC vs BCC live in India and the BUCC vs BCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BUCC vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

