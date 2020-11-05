ECS T10 Rome BUCC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bergamo United Cricket Club will take on Venezia CC in the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 5:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the BUCC vs VCC live streaming info, how to watch BUCC vs VCC live in India and where to catch the BUCC vs VCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: BUCC vs VCC live streaming info and preview

This is the second match of the day for both these teams and it will be interesting to see how they shape up following their first round of matches. At the time of writing, BUCC were batting first versus BCC and were 38/2 an would be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note.

On the other hand, VCC will take on Defentas Sporting Club in their opening fixture. With both teams getting a chance to acclimatise with the conditions beforehand, fans can expect an exciting contest between these two teams.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings The humidity forecast clocks in at 81% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

On this 22-yard strip, the batsmen have enjoyed playing on the surface, while bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

BUCC vs VCC live streaming: BUCC vs VCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BUCC vs VCC live in India and the BUCC vs VCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BUCC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

