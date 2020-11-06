ECS T10 Rome DSC Vs BUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Defentas Sporting Club will take on Bergamo United Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Friday, November 6. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 5:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the DSC vs BUCC live streaming info, how to watch DSC vs BUCC live in India and where to catch the DSC vs BUCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: DSC vs BUCC live streaming info and preview

Defentas have made a poor start to the tournament after losing both their opening matches on Thursday. In their first match, DSC were beaten by Venezia CC by 7 wickets and in their second match, they went down to Bologna CC. With such a poor start, their chances of qualification for a semifinal birth appear bleak, however, they would still be hoping to make it to the semi-final by winning their remaining matches and hoping other results go in their favour.

Bergamo, with a win under their belt, are one place above Defentas in third with two points and would be looking to improve their run rate by winning all their matches today in order to qualify for the semi-final.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 83% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip have been useful for batsmen who have been scoring runs with ease. Bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

DSC vs BUCC live streaming: DSC vs BUCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch DSC vs BUCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For DSC vs BUCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

