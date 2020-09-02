ECS T10 Rome KLCC Vs RCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC) are all set to go up against Roma Cricket Club (RCC) in the ECS T10 Rome tournament on Wednesday, September 2. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the KLCC vs RCC live streaming details, info on how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch KLCC vs RCC live scores.

KLCC vs RCC live scores: KLCC vs RCC match preview

This is the reverse fixture between the two sides after their earlier clash was washed out by rain. Coming into this match, RCC will looking to continue their winning run after overcoming KCC XI in their previous match by 4 wickets. On the other hand, KLCC will be looking to win the match to begin their tournament on a positive note

KLCC vs RCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, the weather conditions will be cloudy during the ECS T10 Rome KLCC vs RCC match and the conditions will continue to remain the same for the duration of the contest. Coming to the pitch, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: ECS T10 Rome live in India and KLCC vs RCC live streaming details

The telecast of ECS T10 Rome live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy KLCC vs RCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Rome KLCC vs RCC live streaming will begin at 8 PM IST. For KLCC vs RCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: KLCC vs RCC squad details

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: KLCC squad

Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage, Quirijn Gunning.

Image Credits: FanCode