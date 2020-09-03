ECS T10 Rome BRCC Vs RBCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Brescia Cricket Club (BRCC) will face off against the Rome Bangla Cricket Club (RBCC) in Match 15 of the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, September 3, 2020. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Rome and will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Here are the ECS T10 Rome live streaming details, information on how to watch BRCC vs RBCC live in India and where to catch the BRCC vs RBCC live scores.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Cricketers' Birthday Wishes For Mohammad Shami

BRCC vs RBCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome preview

Both Brescia Cricket Club and Rome Bangla Cricket Club will be playing the second match of the day when they face off at the Rome Capannelle Cricket Ground. Both teams have had one game washed out due to rain in the tournament and will look to make the most out of the opportunity on Thursday. While this will be RBCC's third match of the ECS T10 Rome competition, the Brescia Cricket Club will be playing their fourth match of the competition.

Also Read: CSK's New Coffee Partner To Donate To PM Cares Fund From Each Product Sold During IPL 2020

BRCC vs RBCC live streaming: BRCC vs RBCC ECS T10 Rome predicted XIs

Brescia: Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Naseer Hussain, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ammad Khan, Imad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Shadnan Khan.

Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Naseer Hussain, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ammad Khan, Imad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Shadnan Khan. Rome Bangla: Bhomic Chandra-Bikash, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel-Ahmed, Guneththi Ravidu, Ahmed MD-Rahat, Hossain Fahad, Hossain-MD Bilal-Bhuyain, Ahmed Anik, Monsur Mojammel, Hossain Mohammed-Mihir.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground has favoured the batsmen throughout the course of the ECS T10 Rome. Short boundaries, quick outfield make it a nightmare for the bowlers and scores in excess of 120 can be expected. However, with this being one of the later matches of the day, one can expect the spinners to come into play due to the wear and tear of the pitch. According to Accuweather, the ECS T10 Rome clash is unlikely to be affected by rains and the weather is expected to be sunny. The team winning the toss could bat first.

Also Read: ECS T10 Rome RCC Vs JICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

BRCC vs RBCC live streaming: How to watch BRCC vs RBCC live in India?

The telecast of BRCC vs RBCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy BRCC vs RBCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 8:00 PM IST. For BRCC vs RBCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led RCB Name Indian Brand As New Official 'mask Partner'

(Image Courtesy: ecn.cricket)