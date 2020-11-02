ECS T10 Rome MKCC Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will take on Padova Cricket Club in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Rome this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm from the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground on November 2. Here are the MKCC vs PCC live streaming details, how to watch MKCC vs PCC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

ECS T10 Rome: MKCC vs PCC preview

After the successful completion of the European Cricket Series T10 tournament in Barcelona last week, the tournament has now moved on to Italy. Two groups of four teams each will be gearing up for an exciting week of T10 action. It will be a quick and short turnaround for teams, with the final set to be held on November 8. This will be the second game of the day for both Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club and Padova Cricket Club.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will kick off their ECS T10 Rome campaign against the Royal Parma Cricket Club. Playing the inaugural match of the tournament, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will hope to start their campaign with a win and then double down in the second game to end the day with 4 points on the table. Padova Cricket Club will start their ECS T10 Rome schedule against Royal Roma Cricket Club.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: MKCC vs PCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC game will not be televised in India. Instead, MKCC vs PCC live streaming will be available from 7:45 pm IST onwards on the FanCode app and website. FanCode is a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports and will be streaming all ECS T10 Rome games this season. MKCC vs PCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket Network website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Rome: MKCC vs PCC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome is expected to offer up something for both batsmen and bowlers. If,. like the ECS T10 Barcelona, the games are played on an artificial mat, then the weather conditions should not make any difference to the pitch. Matches can be expected to be high scoring. According to Accuweather, the forecast is intermittently cloudy. No rain has been predicted for the match and 88% humidity has been forecast.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

