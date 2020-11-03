ECS T10 Rome MKCC Vs PCC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will be squaring off against Padova Cricket Club in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Rome event at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome on Tuesday, November 3 at 7:45 pm IST. Here are the MKCC vs PCC live streaming details, how to watch the MKCC vs PCC live in India and the MKCC vs PCC pitch and weather report.

ECS T10 Rome: MKCC vs PCC preview

This game will be the second game of the day for both teams. On Monday, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club lost both of their games and one of it was against the same opponents Padova Cricket Club. Padova Cricket Club lost their first to Royal Roma Cricket Club but bounced back as they defended 90 runs and won the game by 6 runs. Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club also lost their first game on Tuesday and that leaves them with zero wins from three games. As for Padova Cricket Club, their first game of the day is underway.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: MKCC vs PCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC match will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can watch the MKCC vs PCC live streaming which will begin at 7:45 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. In the Indian subcontinent, the ECS T10 Rome

live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports.

The MKCC vs PCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels. Before the MKCC vs PCC live streaming, fans have the opportunity to win cash prizes by selecting their team on Dream11, the official fantasy gaming app for the tournament.

ECS T10 Rome: MKCC vs PCC pitch report

The pitch has been pretty good for batting so far and one could expect it to be similar. The team winning the toss could most probably opt to bat first and put up a huge total on the board to defend.

ECS T10 Rome: MKCC vs PCC weather forecast

The weather for Tuesday in Rome remains mostly sunny, with an average temperature around 19 degrees Celsius.

