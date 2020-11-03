ECS T10 Rome PCC Vs RRCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Padova Cricket Club will take on Royal Roma Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the PCC vs RRCC live streaming info, how to watch PCC vs RRCC live in India and where to catch the PCC vs RRCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: PCC vs RRCC live streaming info and preview

Both teams have won one match in the tournament so far but RRCC are second on the points table thanks to a better run rate of +2.517, while PCC are third with run rate of -3.300. When these two teams faced each other on Day 1, it was RCC who comfortably won the match by 72 runs..

RRCC woul look to do the double over their rivals by winning this match and also challenge for top spot on the points table. On the other hand, PCC would not only like to win the match, but also look to improve their net run rate to keep themselves in contention for a place in knockout stages. An exciting contest is on the cards.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the condition will be partly sunny during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings in the second semi-final. The humidity forecast clocks in at 73% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip have been useful for batsmen who have been scoring runs with ease. Bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

PCC vs RRCC live streaming: PCC vs RRCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PCC vs RRCC live in India and the PCC vs RRCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PCC vs RRCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode