ECS T10 Rome RPCC Vs MKCC Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Parma CC will face Kingsgrove Milan CC in the ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome at 1:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the RPCC vs MKCC live streaming info, how to watch RPCC vs MKCC live in India and where to catch the RPCC vs MKCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: RPCC vs MKCC live streaming info and preview

When these two teams met on Day 1, it was RPCC who came out on top with a victory by 23 runs. Rajmani Singh stole the show with a fine century on opening day and set the tone for the rest of the campaign for his side. RPCC are currently at the top of the standings after winning both the matches on the opening day. They will be looking to do the double over MKCC and keep hold of the top spot.

MKCC are currently at the bottom of the table after losing both their matches on the opening day. They will be keen to even scores against RPCC and get their first points in the tournament. Expect a great contest between these two teams as they look to pick up the two full points in offer.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

Accuweather indicates that there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 62% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

RPCC vs MKCC live streaming: RPCC vs MKCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch RPCC vs MKCC live in India and the RPCC vs MKCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RPCC vs MKCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

