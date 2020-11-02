ECS T10 Rome RPCC Vs MKCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Parma CC will face Kingsgrove Milan CC in the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome at 1:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the RPCC vs MKCC live streaming info, how to watch RPCC vs MKCC live in India and where to catch the RPCC vs MKCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: RPCC vs MKCC live streaming info and preview

This is the first match of the tournament and so it is too early to make any prediction about potential winners in the opening match. Expect both teams to come out all guns blazing and hit the ground running by winning the match. Coming to the tournament, the teams taking part in the event are Bergamo United CC, Bologna CC, Defentas Sporting Club, Kingsgrove Milan CC, Padova CC, Royal Parma CC, Royal Roma CC, Venezia CC and they will be playing in 27 T10 matches for seven days.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

There will be Intermittent cloud cover during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings in the second semi-final. The humidity forecast clocks in at 67% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

RPCC vs MKCC live streaming: RPCC vs MKCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch RPCC vs MKCC live in India and the RPCC vs MKCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RPCC vs MKCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

