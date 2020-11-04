ECS T10 Rome RPCC Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Parma Cricket Club will go up against Padova Cricket Club in match 9 of the ECS T10 Rome. The match will begin at 1:45 pm IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on November 4. Here are the RPCC vs PCC live streaming details, how to watch RPCC vs PCC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

ECS T10 Rome: RPCC vs PCC preview

The ECS T10 Rome is already at the halfway mark. The tournament, which began on November 2, is scheduled to host its final on November 8. Of the eight participating clubs, Royal Parma Cricket Club are looking the most formidable contenders for a semi-finals spot. With each Group A team having completed 4 matches in the series, Royal Parma are in pole position with 8 points.

The side started off their campaign against tournament favourites Kingsgrove Milan, winning by a margin of 23 runs in their first meeting, and then by 55 runs in their second. They have also overpowered Group A's No. 2 club, Royal Roma, defeating them in both their encounters. Royal Parma will play their last two group stage matches against Padova CC today. Even one win will put them through to the semis.

For Padova CC, today's two matches will be their last chance to get into the semifinals. The side is currently tied with Royal Roma at four points each but even with two wins, their sub-par net run rate of -1.691 may lead to them not going through at all. Hence, Padiva's best bet is to win with huge margins and hope that Roma lose their games.

ECS T10 Rome Live in India: RPCC vs PCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs PCC game will not be televised in India. Instead, RPCC vs PCC live streaming will be available from 1:45 pm IST onwards on the FanCode app and website. RPCC vs PCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket Network website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Rome: RPCC vs PCC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome has produced a high score of 147 at the event so far. Average scores have been around 100 mark with an almost even split between teams winning while chasing or defending. If, like the ECS T10 Barcelona, the games are played on an artificial mat, then the weather conditions should not make any difference to the pitch. According to Accuweather, the weather today will be mostly sunny. No rain has been predicted for the match.

