ECS T10 Rome RRCC Vs MKCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Roma Cricket Club will lock horns with Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club in Matches 10 and 11 of the ECS T10 Rome. The first RRCC vs MKCC match will begin at 3:45 pm IST while the second one will begin directly afterwards at 5:45 pm IST from the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on November 4. Here are the RRCC vs MKCC live streaming details, how to watch RRCC vs MKCC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the encounter.

ECS T10 Rome: RRCC vs MKCC preview

Coming into the ECS T10 Rome, Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club were predicted to be the favourites to take the title. Despite missing their captain, the team was tipped to be among the strongest. However, this tournament has not panned out for them as expected.

Milan Kingsgrove have lost each of their four matches, two against Royal Parma CC and two against Padova CC, to end up in last place on the Group A table. They are now out of contention for a semifinals spot.

Royal Roma Cricket Club meanwhile, still have a very strong chance of making it to the playoffs. Roma are currently in second place courtesy of their net run rate. If they lose both their games on Wednesday and Padova win their games against Royal Parma they will be eliminated from the tournament. If both teams win one, it will come down to the run rate to determine who goes through. Hence, Roma will want to not leave anything to chance, and win both games.

ECS T10 Rome Live in India: RRCC vs MKCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC game will not be televised in India. Instead, the RRCC vs MKCC live streaming will be available from 3:45 pm IST onwards on the FanCode app and website. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will all be available on FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports. RRCC vs MKCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket Network website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Rome: RRCC vs MKCC pitch report and weather forecast

The Roma Cricket Ground has produced some excellent results so far. The highest score at the ground in this series is 151 by Royal Parma against Kingsgrove Milan. On average, most teams have around 100-110 runs and lost 5-6 wickets in a game. The lowest total so far has been 72 by Padova. According to Accuweather, no rain has been predicted for today with a pleasant, sunny day expected to close out the Group A clashes.

