ECS T10 Rome RRCC Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Roma Cricket Club will face Padova Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the RRCC vs PCC live streaming info, how to watch RRCC vs PCC live in India and where to catch the RRCC vs PCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: RRCC vs PCC live streaming info and preview

The tournament is tailor made for RRCC, who are considered an aggressive team, thanks to their explosive batting lineup. While they have failed to perform well in the T20 format, they would look to dominate the T10 tournament and make a winning start to their campaign.

On the other hand, PCC will be without their key players in the tournament and so they will rely on their young squad to deliver in the tournament and reach all the way to the final. It is too early to make any prediction regarding the result of the match , but fans an expect an entertaining contest between both teams as they look to take two full points on offer.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

There will be Intermittent cloud cover during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings in the second semi-final. The humidity forecast clocks in at 67% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage of the conditions on offer. While the batsmen would look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

RRCC vs PCC live streaming: RRCC vs PCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch RRCC vs PCC live in India and the RRCC vs PCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RRCC vs PCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

