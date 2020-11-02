ECS T10 Rome RRCC Vs RPCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Roma CC will face Royal Parma CC in the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 5:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the RRCC vs RPCC live streaming info, how to watch RRCC vs RPCC live in India and where to catch the RRCC vs RPCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: RRCC vs RPCC live streaming info and preview

This is the second match of the day for both teams and they will be looking to end the day on a high with a win. At the time of writing, RPCC had put themselves in commanding position by posting 144/2 in 10 overs in their opening match and then picking up two wickets of their opponents.

SEVEN DAYS OF LIVE T10 CRICKET gets underway with Royal Parma taking on Kingsgrove Milan in the European Cricket Series Rome

👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/iqH4po8lxU — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 2, 2020

Looking at the performance, RPCC have already proved that they are a team to watch out for in the upcoming matches. RRCC are also considered a strong team and will open their campaign versus Padova Cricket Club and they would also look to come into the match by making a winning start to the campaign.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

There will be Intermittent cloud cover during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings in the second semi-final. The humidity forecast clocks in at 83% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions, as per Accuweather.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage of the conditions on offer. While the batsmen would look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

RRCC vs RPCC live streaming: RRCC vs RPCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch RRCC vs RPCC live in India and the RRCC vs RPCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RRCC vs RPCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

