ECS T10 Rome VCC Vs BCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Venezia Cricket Club will take on Bologna Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Friday, November 6. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 7:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the VCC vs BCC live streaming info, how to watch VCC vs BCC live in India and where to catch the VCC vs BCC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: VCC vs BCC live streaming info and preview

This clash is between two teams currently at the top of the points table. This will be the second match for both these teams and not only will they look to end the day on a high, but they will also try and hang onto the top two spots in the standings.

VCC are currently at the top of the points table having won both their matches, while BCC are second with one win. The two teams are currently separated by net run rate and will look to improve it by the end of the day.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be clear during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 94% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been useful for batsmen who have been scoring runs with ease. Bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

VCC vs BCC live streaming: VCC vs BCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch VCC vs BCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For VCC vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

