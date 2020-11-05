ECS T10 Rome VCC Vs DSC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Venezia Cricket Club will take on Defentas Sporting Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 pm IST. Here is a look at the VCC vs DSC live streaming info, how to watch VCC vs DSC live in India and where to catch the VCC vs DSC live scores.

ECS T10 Rome: VCC vs DSC live streaming info and preview

Founded in 2006, VCC have been successful at the youth level and would look to look to perform well in the tournament to show how good they are as a team.

On the other hand, DSC have not made a great start to the season as they've struggled in both the Coppa Italia and T20 Championship this season. However, T10 is a completely different format and they would be looking to do well in the tournament by playing up to their potential.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings The humidity forecast clocks in at 70% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch report

On this 22-yard strip, the batsmen have enjoyed playing on the surface, while bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

VCC vs DSC live streaming: VCC vs DSC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch VCC vs DSC live in India and the VCC vs DSC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For VCC vs DSC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket

