ECS T10 St Gallen COCC Vs SGCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Cossonay CC (COCC ) will square off against St Gallen CC (SGCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Wednesday, June 24. The COCC vs SGCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the COCC vs SGCC live streaming details, COCC vs SGCC live telecast in India details, COCC vs SGCC live match details and where to catch the COCC vs SGCC live scores.

Also read: ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs ZUCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

COCC vs SGCC live streaming: COCC vs SGCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the COCC vs SGCC live match and pitch is expected to help batsmen as the bowlers are not expected to get much help from the wicket. The side that wins the toss will be looking to bat first and will look to put runs on the board

Also Read: OLCC Vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

COCC vs SGCC live scores: COCC vs SGCC live telecast in India and COCC vs SGCC live streaming details

The COCC vs SGCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the COCC vs SGCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the COCC vs SGCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs SGCC live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs SGCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

Also read: Rahul Dravid Pips Sachin Tendulkar As Greatest Indian Test Batsman In The Last 50 Years

ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs SGCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs SGCC live scores: COCC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody.

Also Read: OLCC Vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs SGCC live scores: SGCC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armaghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)