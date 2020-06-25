ECS T10 St Gallen COCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Cossonay CC will face Winterthur CC in the upcoming clash on Day 4 in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Winterthur CC will play their third game of the day when they will face Cossonay CC, which could have an effect on fatigue in this matchup. The COCC vs WICC live scores, therefore, will make for interesting viewing.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The COCC vs WICC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

COCC vs WICC live telecast in India: COCC vs WICC live streaming, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020

The COCC vs WICC live match will not be available to viewers in India However, COCC vs WICC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The COCC vs WICC live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The COCC vs WICC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other COCC vs WICC live streaming details, COCC vs WICC live scores, COCC vs WICC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

ECS T10 St Gallen: COCC vs WICC live streaming

COCC vs WICC live streaming venue: Grundemoos, St Gallen. COCC vs WICC live streaming date: Thursday, June 25 COCC vs WICC live streaming time: 10:30 PM IST

Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

ECS T10 St Gallen

COCC vs WICC live scores: Pitch and weather report

Based on the proceedings on Wednesday, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. A score of 80+ is likely to be a safe score for the team batting first.

ECS T10 St Gallen

COCC vs WICC live scores: Squads for the COCC vs WICC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen: Cossonay CC squad

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

ECS T10 St Gallen: Winterthur CC squad

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

COCC vs WICC live match (Predicted playing XIs)

Cossonay CC : W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

: W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai Winterthur CC: M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)