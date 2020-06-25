ECS T10 St Gallen COCC Vs ZNCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Cassonay CC (COCC) and Zurich Nomads (ZNCC) will go head to hed in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 on Thursday, June 25. The COCC vs ZNCC match will be played at Grundemoos in St Gallen. Here are the details regarding where to catch the COCC vs ZNCC live scores, COCC vs ZNCC live streaming, COCC vs ZNCC live match, COCC vs ZNCC live telecast in India and other details of ECS T10 St Gallen 2020.

COCC vs ZNCC live match schedule and live streaming details

The COCC vs ZNCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the COCC vs ZNCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The COCC vs ZNCC live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The COCC vs ZNCC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other COCC vs ZNCC live streaming details, COCC vs ZNCC live scores, COCC vs ZNCC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen League updates.

ECS T10 ST Gallen League schedule

COCC vs ZNCC live streaming; COCC vs ZNCC live scores

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

COCC vs ZNCC live streaming date: Thursday, June 25

COCC vs ZNCC live streaming time: 2:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League COCC vs ZNCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in St Gallen is likely to be on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 St Gallen League fixtures on the day.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

COCC vs ZNCC live scores: Squads for the COCC vs ZNCC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen League - Cossonay CC squad: C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, R Jayakody.

ECS T10 St Gallen League - Zurich Nomads CC squad: Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Abid Mahmood.

