ECS T10 St Gallen ECC Vs SKK Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Empire CC (ECC) will go up against SKK Rapids (SKK) in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Monday, June 22, 2020. The match will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the details regarding where to catch the ECC vs SKK live scores, ECC vs SKK live streaming, ECC vs SKK live match schedule, ECC vs SKK live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 St Gallen League.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

ECC vs SKK live scores: ECC vs SKK live match info

Siri, look up pinch a single three times in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/D4hRz2wTJS — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 16, 2020

The ECC vs SKK live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the ECC vs SKK live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Fans can catch the ECC vs SKK live scores on the official Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The ECC vs SKK live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other ECC vs SKK live streaming details, ECC vs SKK live scores, ECC vs SKK live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen League updates.

ECS T10 St Gallen League schedule

ECC vs SKK live streaming venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground.

ECC vs SKK live streaming date: Monday, June 22

ECC vs SKK live streaming time: 2:30 PM IST

ECS T10 St Gallen League ECC vs SKK live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Monday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 St Gallen League fixtures for June 22.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

ECC vs SKK live scores: ECC vs SKK live match, full squads

ECS T10 St Gallen League - Empire CC squad: U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

ECS T10 St Gallen League - SKK Rapids squad: A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook