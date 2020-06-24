ECS T10 St Gallen COCC Vs OLCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Cossonay CC will face Olten CC in the upcoming clash of ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Cossonay have not participated in any games in the tournament so far and the game against Olten will be their second match in a row. Olten CC are in top form in the tournament so far as they have emerged victorious in all the three games played in the tournament so far. Both the teams have managed to gather a strong squad and viewers can expect the clash to be an interesting one.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The COCC vs OLCC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

COCC vs OLCC live telecast in India: COCC vs OLCC live streaming, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020

The COCC vs OLCC live match will not be available to viewers in India However, COCC vs OLCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The COCC vs OLCC live match scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The COCC vs OLCC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other COCC vs OLCC live streaming details, COCC vs OLCC live scores, COCC vs OLCC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

ECS T10 St Gallen: COCC vs OLCC live streaming

COCC vs OLCC live streaming venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen. COCC vs OLCC live streaming date: Wednesday, June 24 COCC vs OLCC live streaming time: 2:30 PM IST

ECS T10 St Gallen

COCC vs OLCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

Based on the happenings on Tuesday, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. A score of 80+ is likely to be a safe score for the team batting first.

ECS T10 St Gallen

POCC vs SGCC live scores: Squads for the POCC vs SGCC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen: Cossonay CC (COCC)

Cameron Allen, Waseem Javaid, Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, Ismail Zaidi, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Ruwan Jayakody, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Prateek Gumbhar

ECS T10 St Gallen: Olten CC (OLCC)

Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Sufiyan Mohamed, Arbab Khan, Shane Charles, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ali Nayyer, Keramatullah Tarakhel, Hamad Khan, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Kumar Nalinambika, Shathees Thanasegaram, Malyar Stanikza

COCC vs OLCC live match (Predicted playing XIs)

Cossonay CC : Waseem Javaid (WK), Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai

: Waseem Javaid (WK), Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai Olten CC: Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu (WK), Ali Usman, Muhammad Kamran, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Ijaz Baghri, Ali Nayyer, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Shane Charles, Malyar Stanikzai, Shathees Thanasegaram, Hamad Khan

