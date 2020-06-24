ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Olten CC (OLCC) take on Winterthur CC ( WICC) in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The OLCC vs WICC match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Here are the details regarding where to catch the OLCC vs WICC live scores, OLCC vs WICC live streaming, OLCC vs WICC live match, OLCC vs WICC live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 St Gallen League.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

OLCC vs WICC live match; SGCC vs WICC live scores

The OLCC vs WICC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the OLCC vs WICC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The OLCC vs WICC live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The OLCC vs WICC live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other OLCC vs WICC live streaming details, OLCC vs WICC live scores, OLCC vs WICC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen League updates.

ECS T10 ST Gallen League schedule: OLCC vs WICC live streaming; OLCC vs WICC live scores

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

SGCC vs WICC live streaming date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

SGCC vs WICC live streaming time: 8:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League OLCC vs WICC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in St Gallen is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 St Gallen League fixtures on the day.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

OLCC vs WICC live scores: Squads for the OLCC vs WICC live match

Olten CC squad: Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

Winterthur CC squad: Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen.

