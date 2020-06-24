ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs ZUCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Olten CC (OLCC ) will square off against Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Wednesday, June 24. The OLCC vs ZUCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the OLCC vs ZUCC live streaming details, OLCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India details, OLCC vs ZUCC live match details and where to catch the OLCC vs ZUCC live scores.

OLCC vs ZUCC live streaming: OLCC vs ZUCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the OLCC vs ZUCC live match and pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket with the bowler getting a decent bounce and some help from the surface. As a result, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

OLCC vs ZUCC live scores: OLCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India and OLCC vs ZUCC live streaming details

The OLCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the OLCC vs ZUCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the OLCC vs ZUCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live streaming will begin at 4:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live scores: OLCC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live scores: ZUCC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live match probable playing XIs

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live match probable playing XIs: OLCC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs ZUCC live match probable playing XIs: ZUCC

N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Raveendran, E Wardle, A Zahir and S Ali Khan.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)