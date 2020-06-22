ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC Vs OLCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

St Gallen CC (SGCC) will be in action against Olten CC (OLCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Monday, June 22. The SGCC vs OLCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the SGCC vs OLCC live streaming details, SGCC vs OLCC live telecast in India details, SGCC vs OLCC live match details and where to catch the SGCC vs OLCC live scores.

SGCC vs OLCC live streaming: SGCC vs OLCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be Intermittent clouds during the SGCC vs OLCC live match due to which the bowlers should get some movement owing to the weather conditions. With the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss and a total of 90-100 is estimated to be defendable.

SGCC vs OLCC live scores: SGCC vs OLCC live telecast in India and SGCC vs OLCC live streaming details

The SGCC vs OLCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the SGCC vs OLCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the SGCC vs OLCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC vs OLCC live streaming will begin at 4:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC vs OLCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC vs OLCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen: SGCC vs OLCC live scores - SGCC squad

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.

ECS T10 St Gallen: SGCC vs OLCC live scores - OLCC squad

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC vs OLCC live scores: Playing XI

ECS T10 St Gallen: SGCC vs OLCC live scores: SGCC Playing XI

A Abbas, M Idrees, K Fletcher, V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, M Ahmadzai, P Sivanesachelvan, F Sher, N Thangavadivel and K Bajwa

ECS T10 St Gallen: SGCC vs OLCC live scores: OLCC Playing XI

J Perumal, M Shahid, R Izzadeen, P Ratnarajah, G Navaretnarasa, S Charles, A Nayyer, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, H Khan and R Damotharam

