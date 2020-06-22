ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs OLCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) will play against Olsten CC (OLCC) in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Monday, June 22, 2020. The match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Here are the details regarding where to catch the ZNCC vs OLCC live scores, ZNCC vs OLCC live streaming, ZNCC vs OLCC live match, ZNCC vs OLCC live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 St Gallen League.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

ZNCC vs OLCC live match; ZNCC vs OLCC live scores

The ZNCC vs OLCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the ZNCC vs OLCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The ZNCC vs OLCC live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The ZNCC vs OLCC live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other ZNCC vs OLCC live streaming details, ZNCC vs OLCC live scores, ZNCC vs OLCC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen League updates.

ECS T10 ST Gallen League schedule

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

ZNCC vs OLCC live streaming date: Monday, June 22, 2020

ZNCC vs OLCC live streaming time: 2:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League ZNCC vs OLCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in St Gallen is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Monday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 St Gallen League fixtures on the day.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

ZNCC vs OLCC live scores: Squads for the ZNCC vs OLCC live matc

ECS T10 ST Gallen League - Zurich Nomads squad: Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ECS T10 St Gallen League - Olten CC squad: Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

