ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) are scheduled to take on Power CC (POCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Thursday, June 25. The ZNCC vs POCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the ZNCC vs POCC live streaming details, ZNCC vs POCC live telecast in India details, ZNCC vs POCC live match details and where to catch the ZNCC vs POCC live scores.

Also Read: No Positive Tests Among England Cricketers Ahead Of Series

ZNCC vs POCC live scores: ZNCC vs POCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the ZNCC vs POCC live match and pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket with the bowler getting a decent bounce and some help from the surface but batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

Also Read: Sri Lanka T10 League RL Vs PS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

ZNCC vs POCC live scores: ZNCC vs POCC live telecast in India and ZNCC vs POCC live streaming details

The ZNCC vs POCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the ZNCC vs POCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the ZNCC vs POCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs POCC live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs POCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

Also Read: Cricket Webinar Emphasises On Continued Investment And Inclusivity In Women's Sports

ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs POCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC live scores: ZNCC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Also read: Kris Srikkanth Recalls Kapil Dev's Motivational Words Before WI's Run Chase In 83 WC Final

ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC live scores: POCC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

ZNCC vs POCC live scores: ZNCC vs POCC probabale XIs

ZNCC vs POCC live scores: ZNCC vs POCC probabale XIs: ZNCC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, N Khan, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din

ZNCC vs POCC live scores: ZNCC vs POCC probabale XIs: POCC

A Mahmood, A Butt, S Sajid, A Ahmad, A Sikander, S Muhammad, O Mahmood, B Singh, A Siddique Butt, J Sudath and I Shinvari

(IMAGE: CRICKET SWITZERLAND / TWITTER)