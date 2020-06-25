ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Cossonay CC (COCC) are scheduled to take on Power CC (POCC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 St Gallen on Thursday, June 25. The COCC vs POCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the COCC vs POCC live streaming details, COCC vs POCC live telecast in India details, COCC vs POCC live match details and where to catch the COCC vs POCC live scores.

COCC vs POCC live scores: COCC vs POCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the COCC vs POCC live match and pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket with the bowler getting a decent bounce and some help from the surface but batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

COCC vs POCC live scores: COCC vs POCC live telecast in India and COCC vs POCC live streaming details

The COCC vs POCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the COCC vs POCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the COCC vs POCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs POCC live streaming will begin at 4:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs POCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs POCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs POCC live scores: COCC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody

ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs POCC live scores: POCC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

(IMAGE: CRICKET SWITZERLAND / TWITTER)