ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zurich Nomads (ZNCC) take on Winterthur CC (WICC) in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The ZNCC vs WICC match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Here are the details regarding where to catch the ZNCC vs WICC live scores, ZNCC vs WICC live streaming, ZNCC vs WICC live match, ZNCC vs WICC live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 St Gallen League.

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team and match schedule

The ZNCC vs WICC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the ZNCC vs WICC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The ZNCC vs WICC live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The ZNCC vs WICC live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other ZNCC vs WICC live streaming details, ZNCC vs WICC live scores, ZNCC vs WICC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen League updates.

ECS T10 ST Gallen League schedule

ZNCC vs WICC live streaming; ZNCC vs WICC live scores

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen, Switzerland

ZNCC vs WICC live streaming date: Thursday, June 25, 2020

ZNCC vs WICC live streaming time: 6:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League ZNCC vs WICC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in St Gallen is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 St Gallen League fixtures on the day.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

ZNCC vs WICC live scores: Squads for the ZNCC vs WICC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen League - Zurich Nomads CC squad: Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ECS T10 St Gallen League - Winterthur CC squad: Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen.

