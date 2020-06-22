ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs ZUCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zurich Nomads CC will be in action against Zurich Crickets CC in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Monday, June22. The ZNCC vs ZUCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the ZNCC vs ZUCC live streaming details, ZNCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India details, ZNCC vs ZUCC live match details and where to catch the ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores.

ZNCC vs ZUCC live streaming: ZNCC vs ZUCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there is a chance of rainfall during the ZNCC vs ZUCC live match due to which the bowlers should get some movement owing to the weather conditions. With the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores: ZNCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India and ZNCC vs ZUCC live streaming details

The ZNCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the ZNCC vs ZUCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the ZNCC vs ZUCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

European Cricket Network and Cricket Switzerland announce Dream11 European Cricket Series St. Gallen https://t.co/h9am0RNmvK — CricketSwitzerland (@CricketSwiss) June 12, 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores ZNCC squad

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores: ZUCC squad

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores: Playing XI

ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores: ZNCC Playing XI

A Nazir, F Nazir, H Ahmad, W Khawaja, I Tariq, S Hussain, N Khan, F Din, S Joseph, S Singh and A Lakkaraju

ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores: ZUCC Playing XI

B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran and S Ali Khan

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)