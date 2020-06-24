ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC Vs COCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC ) will square off against Cossonay CC (COCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Wednesday, June 24. The ZUCC vs COCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the ZUCC vs COCC live streaming details, ZUCC vs COCC live telecast in India details, ZUCC vs COCC live match details and where to catch the ZUCC vs COCC live scores.

ZUCC vs COCC live streaming: ZUCC vs COCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the ZUCC vs COCC live match and pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket with the bowler getting a decent bounce and some help from the surface. As a result, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss with a total of 80-90 being defendable.

ZUCC vs COCC live scores: ZUCC vs COCC live telecast in India and ZUCC vs COCC live streaming details

The ZUCC vs COCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the ZUCC vs COCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the ZUCC vs COCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

European Cricket Network and Cricket Switzerland announce Dream11 European Cricket Series St. Gallen https://t.co/h9am0RNmvK — CricketSwitzerland (@CricketSwiss) June 12, 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC live scores: ZUCC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC live scores: COCC

Arjun Vinod, Aidan Andrews, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Andrew Ryan, Ashwin Vinod, Cameron Allen, Ismail Zaidi, Thileepan Rasalingam, Ruwan Jayakody, Sriniketh Srinivasan.

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC probable playing XIs

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC probable playing XIs: ZUCC

N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Raveendran, A Zahir, E Wardle and S Ali Khan

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs COCC probable playing XIs: COCC

C Allen, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, S Srinivasan, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

