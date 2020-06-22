ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC Vs SGCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) will take on St Gallen CC (SGCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Monday, June 22. The ZUCC vs SGCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the ZUCC vs SGCC live streaming details, ZUCC vs SGCC live telecast in India details, ZUCC vs SGCC live match details and where to catch the ZUCC vs SGCC live scores.

ZUCC vs SGCC live streaming: ZUCC vs SGCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be Intermittent clouds during the ZUCC vs SGCC live match due to which the bowlers should get some movement owing to the weather conditions. With the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss and a total of 90-100 is estimated to be defendable.

ZUCC vs SGCC live scores: ZUCC vs SGCC live telecast in India and ZUCC vs SGCC live streaming details

The ZUCC vs SGCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the ZUCC vs SGCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the ZUCC vs SGCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs SGCC live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs SGCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs SGCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs SGCC live scores: ZUCC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC vs SGCC live scores: SGCC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.

