ECS T10 St Gallen WICC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Winterthur CC will face Power CC in the upcoming clash on Day 4 in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Both the sides have performed considerably well in the tournament so far. However, the race to the top 4 is now narrowing down with teams like Cossonay CC still alive in the competition. A win in this game is a must for both of the sides to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The WICC vs POCC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

WICC vs POCC live telecast in India: WICC vs POCC live streaming, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020

The WICC vs POCC live match will not be available to viewers in India However, WICC vs POCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The WICC vs POCC live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The WICC vs POCC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other WICC vs POCC live streaming details, WICC vs POCC live scores, WICC vs POCC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

ECS T10 St Gallen: WICC vs POCC live streaming

WICC vs POCC live streaming venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen. WICC vs POCC live streaming date: Thursday, June 25 WICC vs POCC live streaming time: 8:30 PM IST

ECS T10 St Gallen

WICC vs POCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

Based on the happenings on Wednesday, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. A score of 80+ is likely to be a safe score for the team batting first.

ECS T10 St Gallen

WICC vs POCC live scores: Squads for the WICC vs POCC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen: Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

ECS T10 St Gallen: Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

WICC vs POCC live match (Predicted playing XIs)

Winterthur CC : M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

: M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson Power CC: A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, B Singh and M Rana

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)