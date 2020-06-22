ECS T10 St Gallen WICC Vs ZUCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Winterthur CC will face Zurich Crickets CC in the fifth clash of the ECS T10 St Gallen league this week. The ZUCC vs SGCC matchup will be the second encounter of the day for both sides. Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The WICC vs ZUCC match will be played in Stockholm.

WICC vs ZUCC live telecast in India: WICC vs ZUCC live streaming, ECS T10 St Gallen

The WICC vs ZUCC live match in India will not be available to viewers. However, WICC vs ZUCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The WICC vs ZUCC live match scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The WICC vs ZUCC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other WICC vs ZUCC live streaming details, WICC vs ZUCC live scores, WICC vs ZUCC live match details, and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

ECS T10 St Gallen: WICC vs ZUCC live streaming

WICC vs ZUCC live streaming venue: Grundemoos, St Gallen, Stockholm. WICC vs ZUCC live streaming date: Monday, June 22 WICC vs ZUCC live streaming time: 8:30 PM IST

ECS T10 St Gallen

WICC vs ZUCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to favour both, the batsmen and the bowlers. However, pacers are expected to advantage more from the pitch while spinners could have a tough time getting the ball to turn.

ECS T10 St Gallen

WICC vs ZUCC live scores: Squads for the WICC vs ZUCC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen: Winterthur CC (WICC)

Mohamed Aqular, Sufyan Cheema, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Pio De Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Deesh Banneheka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Chris Lodge, Sahan Lakshitha, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Elyas Mahmudi, Imran Sirajudeen, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufiyan, Diyon Johnson

ECS T10 St Gallen: Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC)

Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Dayn Pariaug, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel

(Cover image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook)