ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs SGCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Zurich Nomads CC will take on St Gallen CC in the fourth match of Day 2 of ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Zurich Nomads have a strong side on paper but the home conditions could favour St Gallen CC. Both teams will have one eye on cementing their top 4 chances. Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The ZNCC vs SGCC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

ZNCC vs SGCC live telecast in India: ZNCC vs SGCC live streaming, ECS T10 St Gallen schedule

The ZNCC vs SGCC live match will not be available to viewers in India. However, ZNCC vs SGCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The ZNCC vs SGCC live match scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The ZNCC vs SGCC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other ZNCC vs SGCC live streaming details, ZNCC vs SGCC live scores, ZNCC vs SGCC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

ECS T10 St Gallen: ZNCC vs SGCC live streaming

ZNCC vs SGCC live streaming venue: Grundemoos, St Gallen. ZNCC vs SGCC live streaming date: Tuesday, June 23 ZNCC vs SGCC live streaming time: 6:30 PM IST

ECS T10 St Gallen

ZNCC vs SGCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

On the basis of the proceedings on Monday, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. Teams batting first have often put up scores of 80+ in winning causes on this pitch.

ECS T10 St Gallen

ZNCC vs SGCC live scores: Squads for the ZNCC vs SGCC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen: Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC)

Asvin Lakkaraju, Hassan Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Azeem Nazir, Ankit Gupta, Waqas Khawaja, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Khawer Memon, Noman Khan, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

ECS T10 St Gallen: St Gallen CC (SGCC)

Haroon Khan, Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Vivek Garg, Ali Abbas, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Muhammad Waqar, Khalid Bajwa, Tanveer Abbas, Muhammad Zeeshan, Fazli Khan Safi, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Nasir Mahmood, Falak Sher, Kenardo Fletcher, Mohamed Nasim, Sangul Safi, Emile Morgan, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Sheraz Sarwari, Ahmad Saeed, Ketan Patel, Musa Ahmadzai, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi

ZNCC vs SGCC live match (Predicted playing XIs)

Zurich Nomads CC : Hassan Ahmad (WK), Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Shafqat Hussain, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

: Hassan Ahmad (WK), Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Shafqat Hussain, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood St Gallen CC: Haroon Khan (WK), Muhammad Waqar, Ali Abbas, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Nasir Mahmood, Kenardo Fletcher, Mohamed Nasim, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Musa Ahmadzai

