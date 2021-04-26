ECS T10 Vienna 2021 CRC Vs VIA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Cricketer CC will face Vienna Afghan in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here are our CRC vs VIA live streaming details, CRC vs VIA pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the CRC vs VIA live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Cricketer CC has failed to get their back on track after failing to win matches and due to this, their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage is slowly diminishing. They are still rooted to the bottom of the points table with just 1 win and will have to put up special performances in the remaining matches to keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the next round. The path only gets tougher with the match versus Vienna Afghan and they will look to put up a better performance this time around.

Vienna Afghan, with wins from 5 matches, are comfortably placed in the third spot and will be favourites to win the match versus Cricketer CC following their impressive performance so far. Their previous versus Salzburg ended in a tie but they held the nerve and managed to win the match in the Super Over. They will be once again looking to register yet another win by beating Cricketer CC.

CRC vs VIA pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the CRC vs VIA pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 7 km/h with temperatures hovering around 7 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs VIA live streaming and CRC vs VIA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the CRC vs VIA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CRC vs VIA live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For CRC vs VIA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode