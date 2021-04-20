ECS T10 Vienna 2021 INV Vs BAA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Indian Vienna will face Bangladesh Austria in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here is our INV vs BAA live streaming, INV vs BAA pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the INV vs BAA live scores details.

Preview prior to the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

For Indian Vienna, this is the first match in the competition and a victory will certainly set the tone in terms of confidence for the rest of the campaign. The upcoming match versus Bangladesh Austria will not be easy as their opponents have already played two matches in the tournament. They hold a slight advantage in terms of getting well versed with the pitch and weather conditions.

Bangladesh Austria started the campaign with a 5-run win over Pakistan CC, while their second match was Vienna Danube was abandoned due to rain. They will be eyeing the second win and try to take top spot at the end of the day. Speaking about the tournament teams like Bangladesh Austria, Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg, Vienna Afghan, Vienna Danube and Vienna CC will feature over 12 days in 47 T10 matches.

INV vs BAA pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the INV vs BAA pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down. The Wind Gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite chances of rain during the match, teams will be hoping to stand a chance to play a maximum number of overs

INV vs BAA live streaming and INV vs BAA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the INV vs BAA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For INV vs BAA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube