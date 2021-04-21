ECS T10 Vienna 2021 PKC Vs VID Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Pakistan CC will face Vienna Danube in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here is our PKC vs VID live streaming, PKC vs VID pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the PKC vs VID live scores details.

Preview prior to the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

This is the second match of the day for Pakistan CC who would look to end the day by winning both matches. Pakistan CC so far have just 1 win under their belt from the three matches. They started their campaign with a 5-run loss to Bangladesh Austria but they bounced back and defeated Vienna CC by 2 runs in their next match. However, on Tuesday, they lost their match to Cricketers CC by 6 wickets and will be eyeing to win both the matches on Wednesday.

Vienna Danube currently are at the top of the points table with 5 points to show from 3 matches with two wins. They started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Vienna CC before their second match versus Bangladesh Austria was abandoned due to rain. They defeated Cricketer CC by 9 wickets under DLS method and managed to keep hold of the top spot. They will be eyeing for a win with this being their only match of the day. This should be a good contest to watch.

PKC vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with showers coming down in between the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite likely showers during the match, teams will stand a chance to play full quota of overs.

PKC vs VID live streaming and PKC vs VID live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the PKC vs VID live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PKC vs VID live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PKC vs VID live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

