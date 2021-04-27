ECS T10 Vienna 2021 VCC Vs CRC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Vienna CC will face Cricketer CC in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Here are our VCC vs CRC live streaming details, VCC vs CRC pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VCC vs CRC live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

This is the second match of the day for Vienna CC who face Vienna Danube in their first match of the day. In the second round, they are placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh Austria, Vienna Danube and Cricketer CC. They will look to end the day on a high by winning both their group B matches.

For Cricketer CC as well, this is their second match of the day as they take on Bangladesh Austria in their first match of the day. They will look to win both the match and take top spot on the points table. They finished their first-round campaign with losses to Vienna Afghan and Salzburg by 20 runs and 28 runs respectively. They will look to make a fresh start.

VCC vs CRC pitch report

Speaking about the VCC vs CRC pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs CRC live streaming and VCC vs CRC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VCC vs CRC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VCC vs CRC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VCC vs CRC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube