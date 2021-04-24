ECS T10 Vienna CRC Vs INV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Cricketer CC will face Indian Vienna in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Here are our CRC vs INV live streaming details, CRC vs INV pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the CRC vs INV live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Cricketer CC are not having a great tournament so far due to which the team is currently rooted at the bottom of the points table . Currently, the team has played only 4 matches, out of which they have won just 1 match and lost 3. This match is crucial for them to climb up the points table. They lost their previous match to Bangladesh Austria by 7 wickets and will be desperate for a win versus a very good Indian Vienna team.

Indian Vienna on the other hand, are second on the points table winning 3 out of the 5 matches played so far in the tournament. In their previous two matches, they beat Vienna CC by 20 runs before losing to Pakistan CC by 19 runs. They will be eager to put the loss behind and register a win by beating bottom-placed Cricketer CC.

CRC vs INV pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.



The weather condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 6 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs INV live streaming and CRC vs INV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the CRC vs INV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CRC vs INV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For CRC vs INV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode