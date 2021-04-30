ECS T10 Vienna CRC Vs VCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Cricketer CC will face Vienna CC in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Friday, April 30, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Here are our CRC vs VCC live streaming details, CRC vs VCC pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the CRC vs VCC live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Cricketer CC will be coming into this match on the back of a terrific round 2 campaign of the ECS T10 Austria. The team finished the campaign at the top of the Group B points table after winning all three matches. They started their campaign by defeating Bangladesh Austria by 23 runs after which they went onto defeat Vienna CC by 4 wickets. In their final group stage match, they beat Vienna Danube by 21 runs. They will look to keep their unbeaten run going and advance to the next stage of the tournament by beating Vienna CC.

Vienna CC meanwhile finished second on the Group B points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. They started their campaign with a win over Vienna Danube by 14 runs before losing to Cricketer CC in the following match by 4 wickets. The final match of the group stage campaign was versus Bangladesh Austria which they won by 10 runs. The upcoming match versus Cricketer CC will be a challenging one but Vienna CC will look to bring their best game on-field and upset their opponent.

CRC vs VCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover with rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Both teams will be hoping that the rain does not affect the match too much and they get to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs VCC live streaming and CRC vs VCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the CRC vs VCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CRC vs VCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For CRC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode