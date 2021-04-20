ECS T10 Vienna CRC Vs VID Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Cricketer CC will face Vienna Danube in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here is the CRC vs VID live streaming, CRC vs VID pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the CRC vs VID live scores details.

Preview prior to the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Cricketer CC will look to make it two out of two wins and end the day on high. They play their first match of the tournament against Pakistan CC and winning both matches will set the tone for them for the rest of their campaign. For Vienna Danube, this is the only match of the day which they will look to win and keep hold of the top spot by the end of the day.

Vienna Danube currently have 3 points to show from 2 matches with one win. They started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Vienna CC before their second match versus Bangladesh Austria was abandoned due to rain. They will look to carry on the winning momentum versus Cricketer CC and look to inflict defeat on their opponents.

Teams like Bangladesh Austria, Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg, Vienna Afghan, Vienna Danube and Vienna CC are part of the tournament in which all these teams will feature over 12 days in 47 T10 matches.

CRC vs VID pitch report and weather report

As per the CRC vs VID pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down before the start of the play. The Wind Gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain during the match, teams could see a reduction in the number of overs

CRC vs VID live streaming and CRC vs VID live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the CRC vs VID live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CRC vs VID live streaming will also be available on European Cricket's official YouTube page for fans outside India. For CRC vs VID live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode