ECS T10 Vienna PAK CC Vs VIA Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakistan CC (PAK CC) will lock horns with Vienna Afghan Cricket Club (VIA) in a league match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Wednesday, August 19. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. Here are the PAK CC vs VIA live streaming details, info on how to watch PAK CC vs VIA live in India, ECS T10 Vienna live streaming details and where to catch ECS T10 Vienna bash live scores.

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: PAK CC vs VIA preview

This match will be a reverse fixture with PAK CC having already beaten VIA by 24 runs when these two teams met on Tuesday. Despite the win, PAK CC remain third on the ECS T10 Vienna table, while VIA continue to be at the top of the table. This contest is expected to be a cracking encounter, with both sides eyeing a crucial win.

PAK CC vs VIA live streaming: PAK CC vs VIA weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there are chances of a thunderstorm and rain during the initial parts of the PAK CC vs VIA match, however, the weather will be partly sunny as the match progresses. Coming to the pitch, the strip appears to be a bowler's delight. The team winning the toss, therefore, is likely to opt to bowl first, if the match gets underway, that is.

ECS T10 Vienna Bash live scores: PAK CC vs VIA live in India and ECS T10 Vienna live streaming

The TV broadcast of PAK CC vs VIA live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy PAK CC vs VIA live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Vienna live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can also catch PAK CC vs VIA live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Vienna PAK CC vs VIA live streaming: Squad list for PAK CC vs VIA

ECS T10 Vienna PAK CC vs VIA live streaming: PAK CC squad

Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan, Zain Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Mohib Shenwari, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aziz Khaskar

ECS T10 Vienna PAK CC vs VIA live streaming: VIA squad

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

Image credits: European Cricket