ECS T10 Vienna PKC Vs BAA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Bangladesh Austria square off against Pakistan CC on Monday in the first match of the FanCode ECS T10 Vienna series. The match is set to be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on 19th April with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look PKC vs BAA live streaming, pitch report alongside other details of this match.

Pakistan CC and Bangladesh Austria will be playing their first match of the tournament as both teams lock horns in the tournament opener on Monday. They will be eager to kick off their campaign with a winning start as six other teams are in line to compete with them for a spot in the finals which will be played in the first week of May. With the first match of the FanCode ECS T10 Vienna set to be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, we expect a thrilling encounter on Monday.

PKC vs BAA Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is expected to favor the batsman in the first innings of the match. Given the nature of the wicket, the ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat which will help the batsmen in scoring runs freely. The batters have traditionally enjoyed batting on this surface and managed to score huge runs in the previous edition of the tournament. However, the pitch has something to offer for the bowlers as well, with the pacers likely to see the wind favoring them in moving the ball around during the latter stages of the game on Monday.

Where to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India?

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 in India and the PKC vs BAA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PKC vs BAA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

PKC vs BAA Prediction

Bangladesh Austria boasts a strong playing 11 and will expect the likes of Hassan Ashfaq and team captain, Rakib Islam, to help the team off to a good start. Pakistan CC on the other hand will be banking on their team captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Arsalan Arif, to pocket their first win of the tournament. With the Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria being the first match of the tournament, it is very difficult to predict the outcome of the game. However, we expect Bangladesh Austria to pip out a win on Monday.