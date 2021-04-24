ECS T10 Vienna SAL Vs BAA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Salzburg will face Bangladesh Austria in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here are our SAL vs BAA live streaming details, SAL vs BAA pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the SAL vs BAA live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Salzburg started their campaign on Friday finished Day 1 of their campaign with one win and one loss from their opening two matches. They opened their campaign versus Vienna Afghan but ended up losing the match by golden ball rule after scores were tied following completion of 40 overs. However, they bounced back to win the next match versus Vienna CC by 44 runs. They will look to carry on the winning momentum versus Bangladesh Austria.

Bangladesh Austria are struggling to find their footing in the tournament and have registered just 2 wins out of the 6 played so far in the tournament. Their previous two matches were against Cricketer CC and Vienna Afghan respectively. They beat Cricketer CC by 7 wickets before losing to Vienna Afghan in the next match by 9 runs. This should be a good contest to watch between these two teams.

SAL vs BAA pitch report and weather report

Coming to the SAL vs BAA pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 6 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs BAA live streaming and SAL vs BAA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the SAL vs BAA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SAL vs BAA live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For SAL vs BAA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode