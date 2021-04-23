ECS T10 Vienna SAL Vs VIA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Salzburg CC will face Vienna Afghan in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Friday, April 23, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Here are our SAL vs VIA live streaming details, SAL vs VIA pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the SAL vs VIA live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Salzburg CC are playing their first match in the tournament and so they will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign. Salzburg will look to carry on last year's form into this tournament and go all the way to lift the title. Last year the team reached the final but came up short after losing the final versus Pakistan CC. They had beaten Vienna Afghan in the semi-finals last year and will look to do the same in their opening fixture.

Vienna Afghan meanwhile currently occupy the second spot on the points table with 6 points. They have 3 wins from 4 matches and will be looking to beat Salzburg CC to register their fourth win of the campaign. They will be eyeing for the top spot and by the end of the day, the team will be hoping to achieve it.

SAL vs VIA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs VIA live streaming and SAL vs VIA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the SAL vs VIA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SAL vs VIA live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For SAL vs VIA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube