ECS T10 Vienna SAL Vs VID Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Salzburg will face Vienna Danube in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Here are our SAL vs VID live streaming details, SAL vs VID pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the SAL vs VID live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Salzburg made a mixed start to their campaign with one win and one loss from their opening two matches in the tournament, however, they have played some good cricket and are currently 4th on the points table. They have 3 wins from 5 matches and will eye their 4th win versus strugglers Vienna Danube. Following their win over Vienna CC in the second match, Salzburg went onto beat Bangladesh Austria by 4 wickets and Indian Vienna by 9 wickets but they also ended up losing to Pakistan CC by 6 wickets.

Vienna Danube on the other hand once topped the standing but have now been brought down to the 6th spot. They have 2 wins from 5 matches and are desperate for a win to get their season back on track. Their last two matches were versus Pakistan CC and Indian Vienna which they lost by 9 wickets and 3 runs respectively. This should be a good contest to watch.

SAL vs VID pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs VID live streaming and SAL vs VID live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the SAL vs VID live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SAL vs VID live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For SAL vs VID live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

