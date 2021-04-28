ECS T10 Vienna VCC Vs BAA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna CC will face Bangladesh Austria in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Here are our VCC vs BAA live streaming details, VCC vs BAA pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VCC vs BAA live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Vienna CC are second on the points table after starting their Group B campaign with one win and one loss from two matches. They first defeated Vienna Danube by 14 runs before losing to Cricketer CC by 6 wickets. They will be facing the struggling Bangladesh Austria side and will be confident of registering their second win.

Bangladesh Austria meanwhile are at the bottom of the points table after losing both their opening round of fixtures. They lost to Cricketer CC by 23 runs before being once again beaten by Vienna Danube by 7 wickets. Looking at their current form the equation looks difficult and to win the match they will have to bring their A-game on the pitch. This should be a good battle to watch.

VCC vs BAA pitch report

Going by the VCC vs BAA pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 23 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs BAA live streaming and VCC vs BAA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VCC vs BAA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VCC vs BAA live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VCC vs BAA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

